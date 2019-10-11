Livescore Match Center
11/10/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Iceland
0 : 1
France
Finished
Olivier Giroud
29'
43'
Ragnar Sigurdsson
63'
Runar Mar Sigurjonsson
0 - 1
Olivier Giroud (pen)
66'
Benjamin Pavard
68'
Corentin Tolisso
88'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
5
3
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
1
18
Cross Attacks
34
12
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
1
13
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
2
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
10
1
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
2
14
Throwins
21
7
Medical Treatment
8
2
Yellow Cards
3
