|09/10/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Iceland
|2 : 0
|Kosovo
|2nd Half - 70:58
|Venue: Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik. Referee : Harald Lechner (AUT).
Assistant referees : Andreas Heidenreich (AUT) & Maximilian Kolbitsch (AUT).
Fourth official : Markus Hameter (AUT).
MATCH SUMMARY : Iceland 2 points clear atop section & cannot finish lower than 2nd. Win would guarantee a place at the finals for Heimir Hallgrímssons side. Iceland have won all 4 GROUP I home games, unbeaten in 12 competitive home matches (W9 D3).
Iceland won 2-1 in Shkoder reverse fixture last year.