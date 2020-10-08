Livescore Match Center
08/10/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Playoff Round
Iceland
2 : 0
Romania
Half Time
16'
Gylfi Sigurdsson
1 - 0
35'
Gylfi Sigurdsson
2 - 0
Alexandru Maxim
36'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
9
5
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
1
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
