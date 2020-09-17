Livescore Match Center
17/09/20
19:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Qualification
IFK Goteborg
0 : 0
FC Copenhagen
1st Half
- 12:23
2'
Yahya Kalley
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
8
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
29%
Ball Possession
71%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement