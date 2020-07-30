Livescore Match Center
30/07/20
18:45
Sweden:
FA Cup - Final Stage
IFK Goteborg
0 : 0
Malmo FF
1st Half
- 18:10
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
3
1
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
4
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement