18/07/19
18:30
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Qualification
Inter Turku
1 : 0
Brondby
2nd Half
- 51:00
Agg. 1-4 First Leg. 1-4
Anthony Jung
2'
52'
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
17
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
1
5
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
