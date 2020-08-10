Livescore Match Center
10/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Inter
2 : 1
Bayer Leverkusen
2nd Half
- 45:00
15'
Nicolo Barella
1 - 0
21'
Romelu Lukaku
2 - 0
2 - 1
Kai Havertz
25'
32'
Danilo D'ambrosio
Daley Sinkgraven
43'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
8
6
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
