Livescore Match Center
22/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Inter
0 : 0
Fiorentina
Finished
Franck Ribery
43'
Gaetano Castrovilli
57'
76'
Nicolo Barella
Martin Caceres
79'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
0
11
Corner Kicks
2
4
Counter Attacks
7
45
Cross Attacks
8
13
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
18
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
10
5
Offsides
1
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
7
5
Shots off Goal
3
7
Shots on Goal
3
5
Substitutions
5
24
Throwins
19
7
Medical Treatment
6
1
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement