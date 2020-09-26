Livescore Match Center
26/09/20
21:50
Italy:
Serie A
Inter
1 : 1
Fiorentina
Half Time
0 - 1
Christian Kouame
3'
6'
Nicolo Barella
Federico Ceccherini
32'
45'+2
Lautaro Martinez
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
9
Counter Attacks
4
16
Cross Attacks
6
7
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
