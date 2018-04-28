|28/04/18
|21:45
|Italy: Serie A
|Inter
|0 : 1
|Juventus
|1st Half - 29:43
|Venue: San Siro.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 80,018. Form Guide: Inter (W W D L D) Juventus (L D W W W).
Last season: Inter 2-1 Juventus. Stat fact: Despite winning this fixture last term, historically Inter have struggled to impose themselves on home soil against Juventus. Of the last 7 meetings, the Bianconeri have come away with the spoils on 3 occasions well earning 3 draws. Top tip: Both teams to score.