26/08/19
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Inter
3 : 0
Lecce
2nd Half
- 72:06
21'
Marcelo Brozovic
1 - 0
24'
Stefano Sensi
2 - 0
Jacopo Petriccione
38'
40'
Lautaro Martinez
Gianluca Lapadula
52'
60'
Romelu Lukaku
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
6
2
Counter Attacks
0
27
Cross Attacks
23
12
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
14
3
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
9
2
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
13
Shots off Goal
8
7
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
3
6
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
