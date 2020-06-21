Livescore Match Center
21/06/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Inter
2 : 1
Sampdoria
2nd Half
- 60:38
10'
Romelu Lukaku
1 - 0
Andrea Bertolacci
22'
33'
Lautaro Martinez
2 - 0
48'
Lautaro Martinez
2 - 1
Morten Thorsby
53'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
6
12
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
15
2
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
7
3
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
17
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
