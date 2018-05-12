|12/05/18
|21:45
|Italy: Serie A
|Inter
|0 : 1
|Sassuolo
|Half Time
|Venue: San Siro.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 80,018. Form Guide: Inter (W L W W D) Sassuolo (W L W W D).
Last season: Inter 1-2 Sassuolo. Stat fact: Sassuolo have won 6 of their last 7 meetings with Inter across all competitions. Top tip: Under 2.5 goals.
Distance: 190km.
Sidelined Players: INTER - GAGLIARDINI ROBERTO (Injured).
SASSUOLO - PELUSO FEDERICO (Susp.), GOLDANIGA EDOARDO, LIROLA POL (Injured).