Livescore Match Center
17/09/19
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group F
Inter
0 : 0
Slavia Praha
1st Half
- 35:05
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
6
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
