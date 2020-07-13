Livescore Match Center
13/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Inter
0 : 1
Torino
1st Half
- 21:52
0 - 1
Andrea Belotti
17'
21'
Diego Godin
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
2
4
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
81%
Ball Possession
19%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement