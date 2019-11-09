Livescore Match Center
09/11/19
20:00
Italy:
Serie A
Inter
0 : 1
Verona
Half Time
0 - 1
Valerio Verre (pen)
19'
32'
Marcelo Brozovic
Mattia Zaccagni
35'
42'
Lautaro Martinez
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
2
24
Cross Attacks
5
6
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
0
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
6
6
Shots off Goal
3
6
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
1
