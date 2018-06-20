|20/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Iran
|0 : 0
|Spain
|Half Time
|Venue: Kazan Arena.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 45,379. This will be the 1st encounter between Iran & Spain. Iran are winless against European opposition at the World Cup, having lost 5 of their 6 previous fixtures (D1).
Spain have been eliminated at the GROUP stage in 2 of the last 3 World Cup tournaments in which they have failed to win their 1st match (1998 & 2014).
Iran could become the 1st Asian team to win consecutive World Cup matches since South Korea in June 2002.