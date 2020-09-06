Livescore Match Center
06/09/20
19:00
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League B
Ireland
0 : 1
Finland
Finished
0 - 1
Fredrik Jensen
64'
66'
Jayson Molumby
86'
Harry Arter
Daniel O'shaughnessy
89'
Daniel O'shaughnessy
89'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
2
27
Cross Attacks
17
2
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
10
2
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
5
7
Shots off Goal
4
5
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
20
1
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
