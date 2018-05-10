|10/05/18
|21:00
|Europe (UEFA): U17 Championship - Group Stage
|Israel (U17)
|0 : 1
|Italy (U17)
|2nd Half - 52:58
|Venue: St. Georges Park Stadium, Burton on Tren.
Referee : Tihomir Pejin (CRO).
Assistant referees : Vytis Snarskis (LTU) & Dan Petur Pauli Hojgaard (FRO).
Fourth official : Tim Marshall (NIR).
MATCH SUMMARY : Despite loss to England, win takes Italy through. Draw enough for Italy if Swiss dont beat hosts. Israel must win by 4 goals and hope Swiss loseFagioli suspended for Italy. Last finals meeting was 2003, Italy won 4-0.