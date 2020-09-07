Livescore Match Center
07/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League B
Israel
0 : 1
Slovakia
2nd Half
- 51:01
0 - 1
Michal Duris
14'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
2
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
