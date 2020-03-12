Livescore Match Center
12/03/20
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Istanbul Basaksehir
0 : 0
FC Copenhagen
1st Half
- 04:47
4'
Irfan Kahveci
Michael Santos
5'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
1
2
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
0
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
