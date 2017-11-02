|02/11/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|0 : 0
|1899 Hoffenheim
|1st Half - 15:05
|Venue: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 17,801.
Referee : Harald Lechner (AUT).
Assistant referees : Andreas Heidenreich (AUT) & Maximilian Kolbitsch (AUT).
Fourth official : Andreas Staudinger (AUT).
MATCH SUMMARY : Basaksehir are out if they lose again. Hoffenheim won reverse fixture 3-0 on matchday 3. Basaksehir without win in 5 European games (D2 L3).
Hoffenheim have won 1 of last 5 UEFA games (W1 L4).