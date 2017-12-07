|07/12/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|1 : 0
|SC Braga
|2nd Half - 47:44
|Venue: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 17,801.
Referee : John Beaton (SCO).
Assistant referees : Douglas Potter (SCO) & Sean Carr (SCO).
Fourth official : Jordan Stokoe (SCO).
MATCH SUMMARY : Basaksehir will be through if they win and Ludogorets lose. Braga are through, and will top section with a win (or if Ludogorets drop points).
Braga beat Basaksehir 2-1 in Portugal on matchday 2.