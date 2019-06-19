19/06/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
Italy U21
0 : 1
Poland U21
2nd Half
- 69:57
0 - 1
Krystian Bielik
40'
Patryk Dziczek
49'
Dawid Kownacki
59'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
42
Cross Attacks
4
9
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
17
2
Offsides
0
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
13
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
19
3
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
2
