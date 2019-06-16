16/06/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
Italy U21
0 : 1
Spain U21
1st Half
- 27:19
0 - 1
Daniel Ceballos
9'
11'
Arturo Calabresi
Jesus Vallejo
24'
25'
Nicolo Zaniolo
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
4
7
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
7
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019