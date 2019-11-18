Livescore Match Center
18/11/19
22:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Italy
4 : 0
Armenia
2nd Half
- 52:41
8'
Ciro Immobile
1 - 0
9'
Nicolo Zaniolo
2 - 0
29'
Nicolo Barella
3 - 0
33'
Ciro Immobile
4 - 0
Varazdat Haroyan
35'
Match Statistics
4
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
2
3
Counter Attacks
3
15
Cross Attacks
6
8
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
9
4
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
2
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
2
6
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
