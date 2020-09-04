Livescore Match Center
04/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A
Italy
1 : 1
Bosnia & Herzegovina
2nd Half
- 76:56
0 - 1
Edin Dzeko
57'
65'
Andrea Belotti
67'
Stefano Sensi
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
4
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
