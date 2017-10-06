|06/10/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Italy
|1 : 1
|F.Y.R. Of Macedonia
|Finished
|Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Turin. Referee : Tiago Martins (POR).
Assistant referees : Ricardo Santos (POR) & Luis Campos (POR).
Fourth official : Fabio Verissimo (POR).
MATCH SUMMARY : Italy will be guaranteed at least 2nd place if they draw. Spain, assured of a top 2 finish, will qualify if they better Italys result. A 92nd-minute Immobile goal earned Italy a 3-2 win in Skopje one year ago.