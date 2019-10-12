Livescore Match Center
12/10/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Italy
0 : 0
Greece
2nd Half
- 51:17
Pantelis Hatzidiakos
14'
Efthimios Koulouris
27'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
3
6
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
0
74%
Ball Possession
26%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
21
Throwins
6
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
