|13/11/17
|21:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 2R (P.OFFS)
|Italy
|0 : 0
|Sweden
|Half Time
|First leg (0-1).
Venue: San Siro.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 80,018.
Referee : Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP).
Assistant referees : Pau Cebrian Devís (ESP) & Roberto del Palomar (ESP).
Fourth official : Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP).
MATCH SUMMARY : Italy record in 23 games with Sweden: W11 D6 L6. Italy have lost 1 of 10 meetings in Italy (W7 D2).
Italy unbeaten in 44 competitive home games (W36 D8) since 1999.