18/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Italy W
0 : 0
Brazil W
Half Time
Leticia Santos
13'
15'
Elisa Bartoli
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
3
3
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
17
5
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
2
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
