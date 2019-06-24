24/06/19
17:30
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Ivory Coast
0 : 0
South Africa
2nd Half
- 51:43
Lebo Mothiba
23'
40'
Jean Michael Seri
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
7
14
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
17
Throwins
11
1
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
