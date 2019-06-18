18/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Jamaica W
0 : 2
Australia W
Half Time
0 - 1
Samantha Kerr
11'
0 - 2
Samantha Kerr
42'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
18
5
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
2
5
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
0
32%
Ball Possession
68%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
