18/06/19
02:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Japan
0 : 2
Chile
2nd Half
- 56:00
19'
Teruki Hara
21'
Yuta Nakayama
0 - 1
Erick Pulgar
41'
0 - 2
Eduardo Vargas
54'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
2
10
Cross Attacks
19
8
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
7
2
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
0
