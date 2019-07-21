21/07/19
15:00
China:
Super League
Jiangsu Suning
1 : 0
Beijing Guoan
2nd Half
- 46:34
Cheng Piao
13'
38'
Eder (pen)
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
16
4
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
34%
Ball Possession
66%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
4
6
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
1
