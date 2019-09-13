Livescore Match Center
13/09/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Jiangsu Suning
2 : 1
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
2nd Half
- 75:01
Hanwen Deng
22'
Xin Xu
29'
37'
Eder
1 - 0
1 - 1
Miranda (Own Goal)
62'
69'
Alex Teixeira
2 - 1
76'
Eder
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
10
10
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
10
0
Offsides
0
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
5
5
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
2
9
Throwins
12
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
