Livescore Match Center
24/09/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Jiangsu Suning
1 : 0
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
2nd Half
- 54:54
Liyu Yang
28'
44'
Alex Teixeira
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
3
19
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement