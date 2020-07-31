Livescore Match Center
31/07/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Jiangsu Suning
0 : 0
Shandong Luneng
1st Half
- 19:19
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
4
4
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
34%
Ball Possession
66%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
