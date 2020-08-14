Livescore Match Center
14/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Jiangsu Suning
0 : 1
Shanghai Shenhua
1st Half
- 21:45
0 - 1
Giovanni Andres Moreno
20'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
3
5
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
