24/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Jiangsu Suning
1 : 0
Shenzhen Ruby FC
2nd Half
- 45:00
4'
Alex Teixeira
1 - 0
John Mary
39'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
11
8
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
