28/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Jiangsu Suning
2 : 0
Shenzhen Ruby FC
Finished
7'
Alex Teixeira (pen)
1 - 0
Weilong Wang
28'
45'
Boyu Yang
46'
Alex Teixeira
2 - 0
Qiang Jin
49'
Ole Kristian Selnaes
84'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
27
11
Fouls
18
20
Free Kicks
14
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
3
Offsides
2
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
4
4
Shots off Goal
1
6
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
16
Throwins
20
4
Medical Treatment
9
1
Yellow Cards
3
