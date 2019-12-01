Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
10:00
China:
Super League
Jiangsu Suning
2 : 0
Tianjin Songjiang
2nd Half
- 73:13
10'
Xi Wu
1 - 0
Qibin Sun
58'
68'
Alex Teixeira (pen)
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
1
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
2
20
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
