01/08/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Juventus
1 : 2
AS Roma
2nd Half
- 45:00
5'
Gonzalo Higuain
1 - 0
21'
Daniele Rugani
1 - 1
Nikola Kalinic
23'
Chris Smalling
40'
1 - 2
Diego Perotti (pen)
44'
Diego Perotti
45'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
5
4
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
