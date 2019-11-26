Livescore Match Center
26/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group D
Juventus
1 : 0
Atletico Madrid
Half Time
Mario Hermoso
32'
35'
Rodrigo Bentancur
Renan Lodi
40'
45'+2
Paulo Dybala
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
12
4
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
6
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
12
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
