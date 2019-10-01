Livescore Match Center
01/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group D
Juventus
3 : 0
Bayer Leverkusen
2nd Half
- 90:00+
17'
Gonzalo Higuain
1 - 0
Charles Aranguiz
19'
55'
Juan Cuadrado
62'
Federico Bernardeschi
2 - 0
88'
Cristiano Ronaldo
3 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
20
10
Fouls
19
21
Free Kicks
13
3
Goals
0
12
Goal Attempts
2
3
Offsides
2
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
2
Shots off Goal
8
8
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
19
Throwins
19
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
