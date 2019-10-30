Livescore Match Center
30/10/19
23:00
Italy:
Serie A
Juventus
1 : 1
Genoa
Half Time
Francesco Cassata
4'
28'
36'
Leonardo Bonucci
1 - 0
38'
Daniele Rugani
1 - 1
Christian Kouame
41'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
7
10
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
