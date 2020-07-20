Livescore Match Center
20/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Juventus
2 : 1
Lazio
Finished
Djavan Anderson
37'
51'
Cristiano Ronaldo (pen)
1 - 0
54'
Cristiano Ronaldo
2 - 0
60'
Alex Sandro
82'
Leonardo Bonucci
2 - 1
Ciro Immobile (pen)
83'
88'
Danilo
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
13
18
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
19
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
6
4
Shots off Goal
4
9
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
5
17
Throwins
9
4
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
1
