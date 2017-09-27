|27/09/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Juventus
|1 : 0
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|2nd Half - 78:39
|Venue: Juventus Stadium. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 41,507. MATCH SUMMARY : Takis Lemonis in for Besnik Hasi at Olympiacos helm. Juve are 19 games unbeaten at home in UCL. Both teams seeking 1st points in GROUP D. Olympiacos beaten 3-2 by Sporting CP in opener. Last season runners up Juve lost 3-0 at Barcelona. Referee : Tobias Stieler (GER).
Assistant referees : Mike Pickel (GER) & Jan Seidel (GER)