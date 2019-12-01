Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
14:30
Italy:
Serie A
Juventus
2 : 2
Sassuolo
2nd Half
- 73:28
21'
Leonardo Bonucci
1 - 0
1 - 1
Jeremie Boga
23'
Filip Djuricic
40'
1 - 2
Francesco Caputo
47'
Manuel Locatelli
65'
68'
Cristiano Ronaldo (pen)
2 - 2
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
7
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
2
5
Counter Attacks
4
23
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
6
4
Shots off Goal
3
8
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
2
15
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
