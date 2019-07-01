01/07/19
22:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Kenya
0 : 0
Senegal
1st Half
- 24:12
10'
Philemon Otieno
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
5
6
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
5
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
